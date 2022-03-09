73 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County in recent week

Seventy-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health from March 2 to March 8.

With no new deaths during the week, the county's totals were at 12,465 cases and 71 deaths as of March 8 at 4 a.m.

As for COVID-19 vaccines, 63.8% of Winona County residents have received at least one dose, while 61% have received a full series, as of Monday.

Additionally, 42.7% of Winona County residents are fully up to date with their recommended COVID-19 vaccines.

In Winona County, 98% of residents at least 65 years old, 77% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 55% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 69% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 70% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, and 42% of residents between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Winona County continues to trail Minnesota as a whole, as 69.8% of state residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 66% have received a full series, and 45.7% are up to date on their doses.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

