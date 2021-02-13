7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday in Winona County

Seven new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed Saturday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The county's totals are now at 4,096 cases and 48 deaths.

In Winona County, as of Wednesday, 6,357 residents or 12.5% have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,086 residents or 4.1% have received both doses.

Of residents 50 to 64 years old, 12.5% have received at least their first dose of the vaccines.

As for residents 65 years old or older, 34.1% have received at least their first vaccine dose.

Three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in neighboring Houston County by MDH, raising the county's total to 1,546 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 964 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 472,791, including 37,203 health care workers, with 458,492 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,944,687 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,356,005 residents having been tested.