7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 3,845
Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, increasing the county’s total to 3,845 cases.

No new deaths were added to the county’s total, leaving it at 46 since the start of the pandemic.

In Houston County, four new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH Friday, raising the total to 1,336 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,640 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 443,562, including 34,594 health care workers, with 422,289 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,090,114 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,124,903 residents having been tested.

Thirty-three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,850.

Of these people, 3,734 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 23,185 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,850 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

