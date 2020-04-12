6th COVID-19 death, 30th positive case confirmed in Winona County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A sixth Winona County resident has died from COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Sunday.

Additionally, one more resident has been diagnosed with the disease, bringing the total to 30 as of Sunday.

No specific information has been released about the latest person who died or the new patient diagnosed with the disease.

Winona County officials have continued emphasizing throughout the pandemic that residents should suspect there may be more cases than what is announced, because of limited testing available.

In Minnesota, there have been 1,621 positive cases, with 842 of these patients no longer in isolation, and 70 deaths from the disease.

Of these patients, 361 have been hospitalized with 157 still in the hospital as of Sunday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota state health website.

