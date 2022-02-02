 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
695 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County in a week

In Winona County, 695 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed from 4 a.m. Jan. 26 to 4 a.m. Feb. 1 by the Minnesota Department of Health, breaking the mark of 11,000 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The county's total is now at 11,502.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed locally during the week time period, leaving the county's death toll at 66.

As for vaccines in Winona County, 63.5% of all residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 60.3% have received a full series as of Monday, according to MDH.

In Winona County, the following percentages of residents received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday: 99% of 65 years and older, 77% of 50 to 64 years old, 55% of 18 to 49 years old, 68% of 16 and 17 years old, 69% of 12 to 15 years old, and 41% of 5 to 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.

As for Minnesota as a whole, 69.1% of all residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 64.7% have received a full series.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota, visit health.state.mn.us.

