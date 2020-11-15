69 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; county total breaks 2K

Sixty-nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday.
The new cases lead the county to break the historic 2,000 mark, landing at 2,055.
The 1,000 case mark had been broken just last month on Oct. 5. This first four-digit historic mark took a little over six months to reach, as the first case in the county had been confirmed on March 25.
Of the 69 new cases, three are younger than 4 years old; two are 5 to 9 years old; two are 10 to 14 years old; nine are 15 to 19 years old; ten are 20 to 24 years old; six are 25 to 29 years old; four are 30 to 34 years old; four are 35 to 39 years old; four are 45 to 49 years old; five are 50 to 54 years old; eight are 55 to 59 years old; seven are 60 to 64 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; and three are 80 to 84 years old.
In Houston County, 26 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Sunday, bringing the total to 482 cases with two deaths.
In Minnesota, 7,559 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 223,581, including 17,724 health care workers, with 172,873 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 3,421,682 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,148,661 residents having been tested.
Thirty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,905.
Of these people, 1,999 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 13,074 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,176 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
