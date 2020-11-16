 Skip to main content
64 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 2,123
Sixty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

No new deaths from the disease locally were announced.

The county’s totals are now at 2,123 cases with 22 deaths.

Of the 64 new cases, one is 4 years old or younger; two are 10 to 14 years old; 10 are 15 to 19 years old; five are 20 to 24 years old; six are 25 to 29 years old; four are 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; four are 40 to 44 years old; three are 45 to 49 years old; four are 50 to 54 years old; five are 55 to 59 years old; seven are 60 to 64 years old; three are 65 to 69 years old; two are 70 to 74 years old; four are 75 to 79 years old; one is 80 to 84 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.

In Houston County, 26 new cases and no new deaths were confirmed Monday, increasing the total to 508 with two deaths.

In Minnesota, 7,444 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 231,018, including 17,987 health care workers, with 179,614 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 3,472,833 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,173,425 residents having been tested.

Twelve new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,917.

Of these people, 2,003 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 13,251 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,203 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

