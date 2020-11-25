 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
63 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Wednesday
0 comments
breaking alert top story
COVID-19 IN WINONA

63 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Wednesday

From the COLLECTION: November Winona COVID-19 cases and updates series
{{featured_button_text}}

Sixty-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, landing the total at 2,581 cases.

No new deaths related to the disease were announced Wednesday, leaving the total at 28.

Of the 63 cases, three are 5 to 9 years old; three are 10 to 14 years old; five are 15 to 19 years old; ten are 20 to 24 years old; four are 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; four are 35 to 39 years old; three are 40 to 44 years old; three are 45 to 49 years old; four are 50 to 54 years old; eight are 55 to 59 years old; three are 60 to 64 years old; four are 65 to 69 years old; three are 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; one is 80 to 84 years old; and one is 95 to 99 years old.

In Houston County Wednesday, 20 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH, raising the total to 642 cases with two deaths.

MDH will not be releasing COVID-19 situation data Thursday, in honor of Thanksgiving. 

In Minnesota, 6,399 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 289,303, including 21,444 health care workers, with 240,720 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, 3,956,949 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,397,718 residents having been tested.

Seventy-two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,375.

Of these people, 2,292 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 15,766 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,611 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News