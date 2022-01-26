620 COVID-19 cases, 1 death confirmed in last week in Winona County

From 4 a.m. Jan. 19 to 4 a.m. Jan. 25, 620 more COVID-19 cases and one new death in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death, which was announced on Tuesday, was a resident between 60 and 64 years old.

The county's case total at the end of the week period reached 10,807, with a death toll of 66.

MDH did add a note on its website this week, "The recent surge of COVID-19 cases is creating the highest volume of lab reports since the beginning of the pandemic. The high volume of reports means some cases are waiting to be processed in our system. As we take steps to meet the demand, we want to continue to provide data that reflects what is currently happening in Minnesota."

"The number of daily newly reported cases in early January 2022 was lower than the number of reports coming into our system (reflecting an undercount). As we catch up on reports waiting to be processed, the number of newly reported cases will likely be higher than the number of reports coming into our system (reflecting an over count)," MDH continued.

The department added a tracker on its website of how many cases from Jan. 3 to Jan. 24 in the state that are awaiting review, which, as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, was at 23,698.

As for COVID-19 vaccines in Winona County, 63.4% of all residents have received at least one dose, while 60.1% have received a full series.

The county remains behind the state's vaccinate rate, with 68.8% of Minnesotans having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 64.5% having received a full series.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

