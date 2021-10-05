62 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Sixty-two more COVID-19 cases in Winona County were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

The new cases, which were added over the weekend as daily reported cases are as of the previous business day — Monday in this case — at 4 a.m., brings the total to 5,855 for the county.

No new deaths were confirmed in the county Tuesday, leaving the total at 52.

As for neighboring Houston County, MDH confirmed 20 more cases Tuesday and no new deaths, with the total reaching 2,199 cases and 17 deaths.

For situation updates about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit MDH’s website at health.state.mn.us.

