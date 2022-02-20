61 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona schools

Sixty-one new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona’s major schools during recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona Area Public Schools from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, according to the district’s dashboard.

Of the new cases, one was at Goodview Elementary, three were at Jefferson Elementary, one was at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary, four were at Winona Middle School and seven were at Winona Senior High School.

For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Cotter Schools experienced 11 new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, according to Cotter’s dashboard.

Of the 11 new cases, five were on the St. Teresa’s campus, three were on the St. Stan’s campus, one was on the St. Mary’s campus and two were at Main Square Montessori.

Additionally, during the week time period, there were three new quarantines at St. Teresa’s campus, two at St. Stan’s campus, two at St. Mary’s campus and eight at Main Square Montessori.

Since Aug. 23, there have been 170 positive cases at St. Teresa’s campus, 63 at St. Stan’s campus, 43 at St. Mary’s campus, and four at Main Square Montessori.

For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Winona State University experienced 27 new COVID-19 cases in the week prior to Feb. 16, according to Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system’s dashboard.

Of the new cases, 22 were students and five were employees.

So far in 2022, the system has confirmed 259 student cases and 39 employee cases at WSU.

For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Saint Mary’s University’s Winona campus during the week of Feb. 14, according to the university’s dashboard.

Three of the new cases were students, while the other one was an employee.

Since Jan. 3, the university has confirmed 107 COVID-19 cases on its Winona campus.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, according to the college’s dashboard.

All three of the cases were on the Winona campus.

Since the start of the spring semester, MSC SE has experienced 60 COVID-19 cases.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

