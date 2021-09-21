600 students to participate in Bluff Country Collaborative Exploration Day

Six hundred high school students throughout southeastern Minnesota will participate in the Bluff Country Collaborative (BCC) Career and Technical Education (CTE) Exploration Day on Thursday, September 23.

The event, taking place at Caledonia High School, will connect local employers with students interested in learning more about available career opportunities in southeastern Minnesota, and allow them to begin developing their professional network. The event also provides a chance for area employers to network and engage with young, talented individuals who will be entering the workforce in the next few years.

“We are excited to be a part of the BCC CTE Exploration Day,” said Willie Lubahn, a trainer and recruiter at Fastenal. “It provides the chance to connect with students who will undoubtedly bring valuable skills to our business.”