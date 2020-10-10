6 congregate care facilities in Winona County face positive cases in last month; 5 located in city of Winona

Six different Winona County congregate care facilities have been added to the Minnesota Department of Health’s list of organizations who have had at least one COVID-19 case in the past 28 days, as of Thursday.

Five of these facilities are within the city of Winona: Benedictine Callista Court, Lake Winona Manor, Saint Anne of Winona, Sauer Health Care and Sugar Loaf Senior Living.

The other facility listed, Whitewater Health Services, is located in Saint Charles.

By being listed on the MDH list, the facilities must have more than 10 residents. The positive case could be either a resident, employee or visitor.

Many of these facilities took to their websites soon after the confirmed case to keep their community informed.

Many explained that reports of new cases in these facilities may the result of more widespread and frequent testing.

Carol Ehlinger, executive director at Benedictine Living Community-Winona, said on the organization’s website, “Because the health and safety of our residents and associates is our priority, Benedictine Living Community-Winona is participating in the State of Minnesota Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing program for senior living communities.