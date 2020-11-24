 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
57 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Tuesday; total breaks 2.5K
0 comments
breaking alert top story
COVID-19 IN WINONA

57 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Tuesday; total breaks 2.5K

From the COLLECTION: November Winona COVID-19 cases and updates series
{{featured_button_text}}

Fifty-seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

The county’s total has now reached 2,518 cases.

No new deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the total at 28.

Of the 57 cases, one is 4 years old or younger; four are 5 to 9 years old; three are 10 to 14 years old; four are 15 to 19 years old; seven are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; four are 55 to 59 years old; three are 60 to 64 years old; three are 65 to 69 years old; two are 70 to 74 years old; two are 75 to 79 years old; and two are 85 to 89 years old.

The other 10 cases did not have their ages known or their ages were missing as of Tuesday morning.

In Houston County, 12 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported Tuesday by MDH, increasing the total to 624 cases and two deaths.

In Minnesota, 6,423 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cases bring the state’s total to 282,916, including 21,078 health care workers, with 233,847 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 3,891,159 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,364,943 residents having been tested.

Thirty-eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,303.

Of these people, 2,244 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 15,444 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,540 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News