54 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools

Fifty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona's major school communities in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona Area Public Schools from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, according to WAPS's COVID-19 dashboard.

The cases bring the district's total for the current semester — which started on Sept. 7 — up to 121.

Additionally, 24 people at WAPS entered into quarantine from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, raising the semesters total of quarantines up to 195.

The district does not share how many cases and quarantines are students and employees or what buildings they are connected to.

For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

At Cotter Schools from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, there were six new cases at St. Teresa's Campus and five new cases at St. Stan's Campus, according to Cotter's COVID-19 dashboard.

Additionally, during this time period, there were eight new quarantines at St. Teresa's campus, 11 at St. Stan's campus and three at St. Mary's campus.

Cotter has experienced, since Aug. 23, 30 cases at St. Teresa's campus, 23 cases at St. Stan's campus, six cases at St. Mary's campus and one case at Main Square Montessori.

For information about Cotter’s response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Eight new COVID-19 cases -- seven students and one employee --were reported in the week leading up to Dec. 1 at Winona State University, according to Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System's dashboard.

With the new cases, since Aug. 18, Winona State University has experienced a total of 170 student cases and 23 employee cases.

For information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Saint Mary's University's Winona campus experienced a sharp increase in cases during the week of Nov. 29, with four new student cases and nine employee cases.

The campus' total since the week of July 26 reached 28 cases with these new cases -- almost half taking place just in the past week.

The campus has reached, once again, a medium transmission level.

For information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast reported three new cases within its college community from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 -- one on the Winona campus, one on the Red Wing campus and one off campus.

All of the new cases were students, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System's dashboard.

In total, since Aug. 19, the college has reported 35 cases -- 19 of which have been on the Winona campus.

For information about MSCSE’s response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.