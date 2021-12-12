54 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools for second consecutive week

For the second week in a row, Winona's major schools announced a total of 54 COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Seven new COVID-19 cases and nine new quarantines were confirmed in the Winona Area Public Schools district from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, according to the district's dashboard.

Since the start of the current semester on Sept. 7, there have been 128 cases and 204 quarantines at WAPS.

For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

At Cotter Schools, 13 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from Nov. 20 to Dec. 5 -- eight on St. Teresa's campus, three on St. Stan's campus and two on St. Mary's campus, according to Cotter's dashboard.

Additionally, 28 quarantines were confirmed during the time period -- 15 on St. Teresa's campus, six on St. Stan's campus and seven on St. Mary's campus.

In total, from Aug. 23 to Dec. 5, there have been 38 cases on St. Teresa's campus, 26 cases on St. Stan's campus, eight cases on St. Mary's campus and one case at Main Square Montessori.

For information about Cotter’s response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Twelve new student COVID-19 cases and two new employee cases were confirmed at Winona State University in the week leading up to Dec. 8, according to Minnesota State Colleges and Universities' dashboard.

In total, since the start of the current semester, WSU has experienced 182 positive student cases and 17 positive employee cases.

For information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on St. Mary's University's Winona campus during the week of Dec. 6, according to the university's dashboard.

Thirteen of the cases were students, while the other two were employees.

The campus' total, as of Friday, had reached 43 cases.

The Winona campus' transmission level remains at medium.

For information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, according to the college's dashboard.

Of the five new cases, three were on the Winona campus, one was on the Red Wing campus and one was a student or employee who learns or works off campus or online.

In total, since the start of the semester, there have been 22 cases on the Winona campus.

For information about MSCSE’s response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.

