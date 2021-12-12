54 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools for second consecutive week

For the second week in a row, Winona's major schools announced a total of 54 COVID-19 cases in recent days.
Winona Area Public Schools
Seven new COVID-19 cases and nine new quarantines were confirmed in the Winona Area Public Schools district from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, according to the district's dashboard.
Since the start of the current semester on Sept. 7, there have been 128 cases and 204 quarantines at WAPS.
For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit
winonaschools.org. Cotter Schools
At Cotter Schools, 13 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from Nov. 20 to Dec. 5 -- eight on St. Teresa's campus, three on St. Stan's campus and two on St. Mary's campus, according to Cotter's dashboard.
Additionally, 28 quarantines were confirmed during the time period -- 15 on St. Teresa's campus, six on St. Stan's campus and seven on St. Mary's campus.
In total, from Aug. 23 to Dec. 5, there have been 38 cases on St. Teresa's campus, 26 cases on St. Stan's campus, eight cases on St. Mary's campus and one case at Main Square Montessori.
For information about Cotter’s response to COVID-19, visit
cotterschools.org. Winona State University
Twelve new student COVID-19 cases and two new employee cases were confirmed at Winona State University in the week leading up to Dec. 8, according to Minnesota State Colleges and Universities' dashboard.
In total, since the start of the current semester, WSU has experienced 182 positive student cases and 17 positive employee cases.
For information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit
winona.edu. Saint Mary’s University
Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on St. Mary's University's Winona campus during the week of Dec. 6, according to the university's dashboard.
Thirteen of the cases were students, while the other two were employees.
The campus' total, as of Friday, had reached 43 cases.
The Winona campus' transmission level remains at medium.
For information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit
smumn.edu. Minnesota State College Southeast
Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, according to the college's dashboard.
Of the five new cases, three were on the Winona campus, one was on the Red Wing campus and one was a student or employee who learns or works off campus or online.
In total, since the start of the semester, there have been 22 cases on the Winona campus.
For information about MSCSE’s response to COVID-19, visit
southeastmn.edu.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks (copy)
Holmen, Wis.
Three Holmen best friends show of their masks.
File photo
Jim Falls, Wis.
My granddaughter Johana and I - Getting through COVID-19 pandemic - "We can do it!"
contributed by Pauline Spiegel
La Crescent, MInn.
This is my 3 year old son Julian. I like to get my kids their favorite color and/or character to make it a little more fun to wear.
contributed by Jena Juarez
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
contributed by Roy Burkhalter
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
contributed by Cindy Cauther
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
contributed by Jeff Bryan
La Crosse punk
"My band had some masks printed to add to our merchandise line-up! Zammek - La Crosse Punk"
Kylie Mullen
Lace for a lady
Kylie Mullen
Caring for the community
A retired state social worker and her daughter who is a public school teacher say, “wearing masks when out and about is a simple and loving thing to do for your community.”
Kylie Mullen
A mask with bling
Fancy that - a mask with bling!
Kylie Mullen
Dinner guests
Having dinner guests together at home. Left to right, Don Smith, Mary Rohrer, and Nancy Korn Smith. We asked our readers to show off their masks for all to see. Use a form at
https://go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos and send photos our way. We’ll put them in galleries that we will share on social media, and we’ll publish some of them in our papers.
Kylie Mullen
A Friendly smile
"I intended this to my likeness and a friendly everyday mask. I was disappointed when i received it. Frankly, it's ridiculous...so I'll give readers a good laugh."
Kylie Mullen
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
Aquinas’ Alexis Smith hits an approach shot at the WIAA Division 2 girls golf sectional at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
The Onalaska dance team performs at halftime.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
Masked spectators watch the game.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
JB Weiser makes a save for Aquinas.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Aquinas’ Lauren Kelsey, left, and Victoria Nolte attempt a block on Westby’s Macy Stellner.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Aquinas’ Victoria Nolte serves.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
The Westby tem celebrates a point won.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Holmen school lunches
Heather Mathwig, right, and Analise Smith with the Holmen School District Nutrition Department bag individual pizzas at Holmen Middle School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Noodles & Company
Menche Evans cooks in the kitchen at the new Noodles & Company in Onalaska.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
La Crescent-Hokah girls soccer head coach Jake Smith talks with player Olivia Meyer.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska Football
Onalaska head coach Tom Yashinsky runs football practice.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
College during COVID
Western Technical College student Emery Thompson has his temperature taken by human resources department employee Jackie Kettner before entering the bookstore.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
College during COVID
Face mask wearing students walk to and from classes on the first day of the fall semester on the UW-La Crosse campus.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Attendees give applause during the "A Stronger America Workforce" event at Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
A woman in attendance for the "A Stronger America Workforce" event at Dairyland Power Cooperative with Vice President Mike Pence wears a patriotic facemask.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Scooping up smiles
Marty Diersen with the Sweet Shop hands a cone to Joy Benson, a member of Logan High School’s class of 1969, dressed as the children’s book character Raggedy Ann.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
