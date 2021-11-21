53 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona schools

Fifty-three new COVID-19 cases were announced in Winona schools in the past week.

Winona Area Public Schools

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Winona Area Public Schools district from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.

Additionally, in this timeframe, there were 13 new quarantines in the district.

The district does not announce whether cases are students or staff or what buildings they are in.

For this semester, since Sept. 7, WAPS has experienced 81 positive cases and 125 quarantines.

For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Cotter Schools from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14 -- including one at the St. Teresa's campus, six at the St. Stan's campus and one at the St. Mary's campus.

In total, since Aug. 23, there have been 19 cases at St. Teresa's, 15 cases at St. Stan's, four cases at St. Mary's and one case at Main Square Montessori.

As for new quarantines from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, Cotter Schools experienced three at the St. Teresa's campus, 14 at the St. Stan's campus and two at the St. Mary's campus.

For information about Cotter’s response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Winona State University saw a decrease from the previous week with 22 student COVID-19 cases and four employee cases having been confirmed in the week leading up to Nov. 17.

In total, since the week leading up to Aug. 18, the university has experienced 149 student cases and 13 employee cases.

Since the start of the 2020 fall semester, WSU has had 798 confirmed student cases and 48 confirmed employee cases.

For information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Saint Mary's University in the week of Nov. 15.

Of the cases, one is a student and two were employees.

In total, since July 26, SMU has experienced nine student cases and four employee cases.

The current transmission level remains at low.

For information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the Minnesota State College Southeast community from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17 -- one on the Winona campus and two off campus.

In total, since Aug. 19, the college has reported having 26 COVID-19 cases, with two on the Red Wing campus, 15 on the Winona campus and nine among individuals who are off campus, including those who are working or learning virtually.

For information about MSCSE’s response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.

