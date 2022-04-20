52 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Fifty-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County from April 13 to April 19 by the Minnesota Department of Health.

No new deaths were confirmed in the county during the week period.

As of April 19 at 4 a.m., the county’s totals were at 12,779 cases and 72 deaths.

As for vaccinations in the county, as of April 18, 63.9% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.2% have received a full vaccine series and 42.8% are fully up-to-date with their recommended vaccine doses.

Compared with the previous week in Winona County, the county did not see any percentage increase in its vaccination rates.

In Winona County, as of April 18, 98% of Winona County residents 65 years old or older, 77% of residents 50 to 64 years old, 55% of residents 18 to 49 years old, 69% of residents 16 to 17 years old, 70% of residents 12 to 15 years old, and 43% of residents 5 to 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Winona County continues to trail behind Minnesota as a whole, as 70.2% of all state residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 66.4% have received a full vaccine series and 45.9% are full up-to-date with their recommended doses.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

