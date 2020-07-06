You are the owner of this article.
50th reunion for Cotter class of 1970 delayed until next year
The 50th reunion for the Cotter High School class of 1970 has been postponed by one year.

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place Sept. 25 and 26 of this year, will now take place on Sept. 24 and 25, 2021.

