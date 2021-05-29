 Skip to main content
5 things to do in Winona
5 things to do in Winona

Sugar Loaf today

Sugar Loaf over Lake Winona.

 Kylie Mullen

Sugar Loaf: By hiking up the adjacent trails to this 85-foot-tall beacon just off of Hwy. 61 and 43, visitors can get a stunning view of the entirety of Winona.

Lake Park: The city describes the path around the lake as “flat and easy,” making it a great location for families to ride or walk with children.

Winona County History Center: A thorough portal into Winona’s past, the History Center at 160 Johnson St. offers many exhibits that detail Winona’s storied history.

Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka: Constructed in 1894 through 1895, the church at 646 East Fourth St. features a Romanesque-style in the form of a Greek cross.

Bloedow’s Bakery: This local landmark has been serving up original recipes since 1924. Located at 451 East Broadway, one cannot leave Winona without trying Bloedow’s.

