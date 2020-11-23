 Skip to main content
49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Monday
49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Monday

Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday, raising the county’s total to 2,461.

Of the 49 cases, three are younger than 4 years old; two are 5 to 9 years old; four are 10 to 14 years old; seven are 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; three are 25 to 29 years old; four are 30 to 34 years old; one are 35 to 39 years old; three are 40 to 44 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; three are 50 to 54 years old; two are 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; four are 70 to 74 years old; two are 75 to 79 years old; one is 85 to 89 years old; one is 90 to 94 years old; and one is 95 to 99 years old.

No new deaths were confirmed in the county, leaving the total at 28 — eight of which have been announced so far this month.

The county’s deaths account for 1.14% of the overall cases.

In Houston County, 14 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Monday, increasing the total to 615 cases with two deaths.

The death rate in the county is now at 0.33%.

In Minnesota, 6,353 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 276,500, including 20,638 health care workers, with 227,311 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 3,837,304 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,340,776 residents having been tested.

Twenty-four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,265.

Of these people, 2,223 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 15,106 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,480 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19?

