49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools

Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona schools recently.

Winona Area Public Schools

Winona Area Public Schools did not release new COVID-19 data during the week of April 11.

For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Only one new COVID-19 case was confirmed at Cotter Schools from April 4 to April 10, according to Cotter’s dashboard.

The new case was on the St. Teresa’s campus.

For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona State University during the week leading up to April 13, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system’s dashboard.

Of the new cases, 20 were students and three were employees.

The new cases bring the university’s totals up to 302 student cases and 55 employee cases so far in 2022.

For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Saint Mary’s University’s Winona campus from April 11 to April 14, with 22 of the cases being students and three of the cases being employees, according to the university’s dashboard.

The new cases bring the campus’ total up to 140 cases since the start of 2022.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast experienced no new COVID-19 cases from April 7 to April 13, according to the college’s dashboard.

The college’s total remains at 64 since Jan. 5.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

