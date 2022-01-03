 Skip to main content
49 COVID-19 cases announced Monday in Winona County

Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

The cases were added to the county's total between 4 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

The new cases bring the county's total to 8,518.

No additional COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Monday, leaving the total at 63 since March 2020.

For daily updates about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website at health.state.mn.us.

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer important protection against the new omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold.
