49 COVID-19 cases announced Monday in Winona County

Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

The cases were added to the county's total between 4 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

The new cases bring the county's total to 8,518.

No additional COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Monday, leaving the total at 63 since March 2020.

For daily updates about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website at health.state.mn.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.