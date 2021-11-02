 Skip to main content
48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over weekend; reinfection cases added to total

Forty-eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The 48 cases announced were added to the county's total between Friday at 3 a.m. and Monday at 3 a.m., as MDH releases data as of the morning of the previous business day.

The county's total has now reached 6,357 cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health now factors in reinfections in its data, resulting in old reinfections having been added Monday along with the normal cases between 3 a.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday, leading to increase of over 70 cases that day alone.

No new deaths have been announced so far this week, leaving the death toll at 55.

The seven-day case rate in the county per 100,000 people as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is at 225.81.

As for neighboring counties' seven-day case rate per 100,000 people as of Tuesday, Winona is the second lowest.

The case rates of neighboring counties are, according to the CDC:

  • Wabasha County: 804.55
  • Fillmore County: 583.85
  • Buffalo County: 422.07
  • Olmsted County: 331.66
  • Trempealeau County: 276.57
  • Houston County: 263.44
  • La Crosse County: 236.41

As for vaccinations in Winona County, 58.2% of all residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56% have received a full series, according to MDH as of Sunday.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

