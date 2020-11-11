 Skip to main content
48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; Minnesota sees single-day death record with 58 deaths
COVID-19 IN WINONA COUNTY

Forty-eight new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Winona County Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The total for the county has reached 1,808, with 21 deaths or about 016%.

Of the 48 new COVID-19 cases, one is 4 years old or younger; one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; six are 15 to 19 years old; five are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; four are 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; four are 55 to 59 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; seven are 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; three are 80 to 84 years old; two are 85 to 89 years old; one is 90 to 94 years old; and two are 95 to 99 years old.

The county announced earlier this week that its weekly update will not be released as usual on Wednesday, but instead on Thursday.

In Houston County, 22 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Wednesday, raising the total to 394 cases with two deaths.

In Minnesota, 4,900 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 194,570, including 16,636 health care workers, with 157,164 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 3,179,872 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,032,318 residents having been tested. This data was unable to be updated Wednesday by MDH due to a technical issue, leaving this total as the one published on Tuesday.

A record breaking 56 new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,754.

Of these people, 1,898 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

The deaths ranged in age from 55 to over 100 years old.

Ramsey County was the county with the most of these deaths at six or about 11% of the day’s deaths. In total, 27 counties experienced deaths Wednesday.

Thirty-eight of the deaths were residents of long-term care facilities or assisted living facilities, with the other 18 having lived in private residences.

Statewide, 12,151 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,032 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

