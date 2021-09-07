47 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, raising the county’s case total to 5,272 confirmed and probable cases.

No new deaths were confirmed Tuesday due to the disease, leaving the total at 52.

The new cases are those that the Minnesota Department of Health had confirmed as of Friday at 4 a.m.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, there was no information released by county officials specifically about the new 47 cases.

As for COVID-19 vaccinations in the county, they continue to be completed slowly.

As of Thursday, which was the most recent data released by the state as of early Tuesday afternoon, Winona County was at 54.3% of its entire population with at least one dose.

As of Thursday, 51.8% of the county’s entire population have received a full COVID-19 vaccine series.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for age groups in the county, 54% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, 57% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 48% of residents between 18 and 49 years old; 71% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, and 92% of residents 65 years old or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.