46th COVID-19 death confirmed in Winona County Wednesday

Another Winona County resident, this time between 80 and 84 years old, has died due to COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

The death is the county's 46th attributed to the virus.

Seventeen cases were also confirmed by MDH Wednesday in Winona County, raising the total to 3,809.

As for Houston County, seven new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed Wednesday by MDH, increasing the total to 1,313 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,504 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 440,354, including 34,275 health care workers, with 419,139 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,006,711 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,104,508 residents having been tested.

Fifty new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,774.

Of these people, 3,693 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.