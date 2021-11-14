45 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona schools

Forty-five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona’s largest schools in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona Area Public Schools from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10.

There were 10 more quarantines in this time period in the district.

WAPS does not release whether the cases and quarantines are students or employees.

In total, since the start of the semester on Sept. 7, there have been 62 cases and 112 quarantines at WAPS.

For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Cotter Schools experienced two new COVID-19 cases and 19 new quarantines from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7.

The two new cases were both at St. Stan’s campus, which raises the campus’ total to nine.

As for the other campuses, there totals remain at 18 at St. Teresa’s, three at St. Mary’s and one at Main Square Montessori.

The 19 new quarantines included two at the St. Teresa’s campus, 11 at the St. Stan’s campus and six at the St. Mary’s campus.

For information about Cotter’s response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Winona State University experienced a new weekly record high this school year for cases in the week leading up to Nov. 10 with 30 new student cases and one new employee case.

WSU has now had, since the start of the current semester, 127 student cases and nine employee cases.

In an email sent out to the WSU community on Thursday, which was forwarded to the Winona Daily News, the university shared that about a third of the new cases were discovered through weekly required testing for some unvaccinated individuals.

WSU shared in the email that about 73% of students at the Winona campus is vaccinated, while 78% of students at WSU’s Rochester campus are vaccinated.

The email read: “While WSU student vaccination rates are encouraging, this increase in case reporting presents a cause for concern. All students, faculty and staff are encouraged to be cautious, and recommit to masking and maintaining 6-foot physical distance whenever possible. Your efforts to stop the spread are even more important now, with events and activities moving indoors and holiday travel approaching.”

The university continued to recommend people become vaccinated if they are not currently.

Additionally, to help prevent possible COVID-19 spread, the university is recommending that members of its community that travel during the holidays should get tested one to three days before traveling and approximately five days after they return to campus.

For information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Saint Mary’s University saw a week high for its Winona campus with three new cases during the week of Nov. 8, but the university was still able to move its current transmission level down to low.

All three cases were students, bringing the semester total since July 26 up to 10 — only two of which have been employees.

For information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 — all of which were on the Winona campus.

In total, the college reports having experienced 24 cases since Aug. 19.

For information about MSCSE’s response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.