45 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona schools

While many local schools have yet to update their COVID-19 data for 2022 so far, 45 new cases have been reported recently between two educational institutes in Winona.

Winona Area Public Schools

Forty COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona Area Public Schools from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, raising the school year's total to 244.

Eight more quarantines were also reported during this time span.

Since the start of the school year, there have been 297 quarantines.

For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Cotter Schools has not yet updated it's COVID-19 dashboard in 2022.

The fall semester concluded with 80 positive COVID-19 cases being reported at Cotter -- 42 at St. Teresa's campus, 28 at St. Stan's campus, nine at St. Mary's campus and one at Main Square Montessori.

For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

No COVID-19 data has been reported yet in 2022 for Winona State University by the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.

During the fall semester, the university totaled 187 student cases and 19 employee cases.

For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saint Mary's University's campus during the week of Jan. 3.

The cases, which were the first reported so far in 2022, include two students and three employees.

The campus' transmission level is at medium.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast has not yet updated its dashboard yet for 2022.

The college's fall semester concluded with 45 cases in total -- six on the Red Wing campus and 26 on the Winona campus, along with 13 cases of students or employees working or learning off campus or online.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

