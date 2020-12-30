43rd Winona County resident dies of COVID-19

One new COVID-19 death and 15 new cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

The county’s totals are now up to 3,544 cases and 43 deaths.

The death was a resident between 85 and 89 years old.

As for the 15 cases, two are 4 years old or younger; one is 5 to 9 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; four are 30 to 34 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; and one is 75 to 79 years old.

In neighboring Houston County, seven new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH Wednesday, raising the total to 1,171 cases with 12 deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,019 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 413,107, including 31,968 health care workers, with 395,679 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,527,037 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,961,242 residents having been tested.

Sixty-six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,262.