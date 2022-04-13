43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Forty-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County from April 6 to April 12 by the Minnesota Department of Health.

With no new deaths in the county confirmed during the week, Winona County’s totals reached 12,727 cases with 72 deaths.

As for vaccinations, 63.9% of Winona County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.2% have received a full vaccine series and 42.8% are fully up to date with their recommended doses as of Monday.

There were no percentage increases for these categories compared to the week before.

As of Monday, 98% of Winona County residents 65 years old or older, 77% of residents 50 to 64 years old, 55% of residents 18 to 49 years old, 69% of residents 16 to 17 years old, 70% of residents 12 to 15 years old, and 43% of residents 5 to 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Minnesota as a whole, 70.1% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

