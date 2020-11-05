43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; spikes seen in smaller communities

Forty-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 1,545 with one case having been removed likely due to incorrect residency determined, a false positive or accidental case duplication.
No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county, leaving the total at 20.
Of the 43 new cases, one is four years old or younger; one is 5 to 9 years old; two are 10 to 14 years old; four are 15 to 19 years old; nine are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; six are 30 to 34 years old; four are 35 to 39 years old; four are 40 to 44 years old; one are 45 to 49 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; four are 60 to 64 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; and one is 80 to 84 years old.
As of Wednesday, 264 people were in isolation in the county due to COVID-19, while 1,219 of the county’s first 1,503 cases were able to not be anymore.
In the week leading up to Wednesday, 207 more cases had been diagnosed.
These cases included 10 people who are 10 years old or younger; 18 people who are 11 to 17 years old; 31 people who are 18 to 24 years old; 14 people who are 25 to 29 years old; 29 people who are 30 to 39 years old; 31 people who are 40 to 49 years old; 35 people who are 50 to 59 years old; 25 who are 60 to 69 years old; eight who are 70 to 79 years old; and six who are 80 years old or older.
The most common age group overall continues to be people between 18 and 24 years old, with 689 cases or about 46%.
The median age for all cases is 23 years old, with age range being from younger than 10 to older than 100.
The 1,467 non-hospitalized cases have the same age range, but a median age of 39.
For the 20 hospitalized cases, the age range is younger than 10 to 85 years old, with a median age of 64.5.
There have been nine cases that resulted in people in an intensive-care unit. The age range for these cases has been younger than 65 to older than 85 with a median age of 67.
Of the 20 deaths, the age range is younger than 75 to older than 100, with a median age of 83.
Winona is the most common city for COVID-19 in the county, with 1,163 cases — 115 having been diagnosed in the last week.
Saint Charles also saw a large increase of cases this past week, with 46 new cases recorded in the 55972 zip code. The zip code’s total is now at 125.
As for other zip code increases, there were three more cases in 55910, bringing the total to 16; 15 more cases in 55925, bringing the total to 39; one more case in 55947, bringing the total to 10; 15 more cases in 55952, bringing the total to 76; 10 new cases in 55959, bringing the total to 43; one new case in 55969, bringing the total to 13; one new case in 55979, bringing the total to 15; one new case in 55964, bringing the total to one; and one new case in 55943, bring the total to one.
No new cases were recorded in the Winona County section of 55971, where one case has been recorded since the start of the pandemic.
The county’s infection rate at 2.957% is now the second highest in Southeast Minnesota, with Mower County being higher at 3.988%.
Of the county’s cases, 1,001 have been recorded as symptomatic.
As for gender, 54% have been females.
In the past week, according to MDH Thursday, there was 2,397 COVID-19 tests completed in Winona County, with a total of 36,031 tests having been completed since the start of the pandemic.
The positivity rate raised by 0.3% from the prior week in the county, now reaching 3.9%.
The 14-day case rate based on county population was at 40.91 during the time period of Oct. 11 to Oct. 24, which is the most recent rate released.
The rate prior, spanning from Oct. 4 to Oct. 17 was at 36.58.
In Houston County, 13 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Thursday, raising the total to 303 cases with two deaths.
Houston County has an infection rate of 1.554%.
In Minnesota, 3,956 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 164,865, including 15,435 health care workers, with 137,824 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,984,331 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,940,560 residents having been tested.
Thirty-five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,555.
Of these people, 1,777 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 11,016 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,839 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
