43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; spikes seen in smaller communities

Forty-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 1,545 with one case having been removed likely due to incorrect residency determined, a false positive or accidental case duplication.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county, leaving the total at 20.

Of the 43 new cases, one is four years old or younger; one is 5 to 9 years old; two are 10 to 14 years old; four are 15 to 19 years old; nine are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; six are 30 to 34 years old; four are 35 to 39 years old; four are 40 to 44 years old; one are 45 to 49 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; four are 60 to 64 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; and one is 80 to 84 years old.

As of Wednesday, 264 people were in isolation in the county due to COVID-19, while 1,219 of the county’s first 1,503 cases were able to not be anymore.

In the week leading up to Wednesday, 207 more cases had been diagnosed.