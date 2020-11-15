42 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Winona County closed in on 2,000 total COVID-19 cases as 42 new infections were confirmed Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new cases brought the total to 1,985.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were announced in the county Saturday, leaving the total at 22.

In Houston County, 19 new cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH, raising the total to 456 cases with two deaths.

In Minnesota, a record-breaking 8,703 cases were confirmed by MDH, increasing the state’s total to 216,028.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of those cases, 17,453 are health care workers and 167,234 no longer need to be in isolation.

Cumulatively, since the start of the pandemic, 3,356,392 tests have been completed in the state, with 2,116,633 Minnesotans having been tested.

Thirty-five more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the state Saturday, raising the total to 2,874.

Of these deaths, 1,981 were within long-term care or assisted living facilities.

In the state, 12,915 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 3,155 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.