 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
42 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 2,170
0 comments
breaking alert top story
COVID-19 IN WINONA

42 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 2,170

From the COLLECTION: Winona COVID-19 cases and updates series
{{featured_button_text}}

Forty-six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 2,170.

No new deaths related to the disease in the county were announced, leaving the total since the start of the pandemic at 22.

Of the 46 new cases, three are 10 to 14 years old; three are 15 to 19 years old; nine are 20 to 24 years old; three are 25 to 29 years old; four are 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; five are 50 to 54 years old; four are 55 to 59 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; three are 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; one is 80 to 84 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.

In Houston County, nine new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed Tuesday by MDH, raising the total to 514 cases with two deaths.

In Minnesota, 5,945 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 236,949, including 18,357 health care workers, with 186,680 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, 3,506,178 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,188,157 residents having been tested.

Twenty-six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,943.

Of these people, 2,015 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 13,594 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,247 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Stories of Honor 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News