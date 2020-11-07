 Skip to main content
42 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,653
COVID-19 IN MINNESOTA

42 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,653

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday, raising the total to 1,653.

No new deaths from the disease were announced in the county, leaving the total at 20.

In Houston County, 17 new cases and no new deaths were confirmed Saturday, increasing the total to 336 cases with two deaths.

In Minnesota, 4,647 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 174,954, including 15,832 health care workers, with 142,800 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 3,075,413 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,982,166 residents having been tested.

Thirty-four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,625.

Of these people, 1,818 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 11,394 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,889 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

