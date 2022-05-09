42 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona’s largest schools in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona Area Public Schools from April 28 to May 4, according to the district’s dashboard.

Of the new cases, one was at Goodview Elementary, six were at Jefferson Elementary, three were at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary, five were at Winona Middle School, and one was at Winona Senior High School.

For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Cotter Schools from April 25 to May 1, according to Cotter’s dashboard.

Of the seven cases, three were at St. Teresa’s campus, three were at St. Mary’s campus and one was at Main Square Montessori.

For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Winona State University experienced nine new COVID-19 cases during the week leading up to May 4, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system’s dashboard.

Six of the cases were employees, while the other three were students.

The new cases’ bring the university’s totals up to 336 student cases and 67 employee cases since the start of 2022.

For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

During the past week cases were only posted on Saint Mary’s University’s dashboard from May 2 to May 4 with a total of two cases reported on the Winona Campus.

One of the cases was a student, while the other was an employee.

The campus total reached 148 since the start of 2022.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Eight new cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from April 28 to May 4, according to the college’s dashboard.

The new cases are the highest amount that have been confirmed at the college in a single week since January.

The new cases included three on the Red Wing campus and four on the Winona campus, along with one case that was an individual working or learning online or off campus.

The college’s total is now at 75 cases since the start of 2022.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

