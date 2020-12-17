41st death confirmed in Winona County; 25 more cases added to total

In neighboring Houston County, 16 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed Thursday by MDH, landing the totals at 1,044 cases with six deaths.
Houston County’s infection rate had reached 5.515% Wednesday.
In Minnesota, 2,775 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 389,171, including 29,527 health care workers, with 358,667 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 5,033,129 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,808,530 residents having been tested.
Eighty-three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,658.
Of these people, 3,034 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 20,172 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,353 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Community Health Care Center in Normal, Illinois
Brigitte Lamar, left, a registered nurse at the Community Health Care Center in Normal, Illinois, talks with pharmacy technician Ana Manriquez, as Manriquez fills prescriptions for the clinic's 1,300 patients, Thursday, Nov. 12. A walk-up dispensary window has been critical for meeting the needs of the clinic's patients during the pandemic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington, Illinois, COVID testing
Kristina Morris, left, receives her identification tag from Reditus Laboratories technician Caroline Chodak as Morris waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois
Melissa Reidy, R.N., one of 10 clinical coordinators at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois, fitted a new pair of PPE glasses in her office, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. To the right are grocery bags filled with PPE worn by staff as they confront an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington, Illinois, testing
More than 100 vehicles inched forward in line as people waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Reditus Laboratories testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Waits averaged about two hours as many people sought testing with the surge in cases sweeping across Illinois.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois
Melissa Reidy, clinical coordinator at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois, said she's never seen the kind of strain on staff she's seeing now. To the right are bags of personal protective equipment worn by staff.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois
More than 100 vehicles waited in line as people waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Reditus Laboratories testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Record numbers of people wanting to be tested is pushing the popular testing site to find new efficiencies as the pandemic sweeps across the Midwest.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington, Illinois, testing lines
More than 100 vehicles line up as people wait to be tested for the virus at a Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington, Illinois, testing lines
More than 100 vehicles waited in line as people waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Reditus Laboratories testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Waits averaged about two hours as many people sought testing with the surge in cases sweeping across Illinois.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois
More than 100 vehicles waited in line as people waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Reditus Laboratories testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Waits averaged about two hours as many people sought testing with the surge in cases sweeping across Illinois.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Reditus Laboratories
Reditus Laboratories technicians register people at their testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER,THE PANTAGRAPH
Carbondale, Illinois testing site
The Illinois Department of Public Health has begun to set up free mobile COVID-19 testing sites, like this one at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale, to supplement existing testing locations.
BYRON HETZLER, THE SOUTHERN
Carbondale, Illinois testing site
The Illinois Department of Public Health has begun to set up free mobile COVID-19 testing sites, like this one at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale, to supplement existing testing locations.
BYRON HETZLER, THE SOUTHERN
Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, Illinois
Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare, speaks with employees in the call center at the main location in Decatur, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, Illinois
Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare, speaks with in employee Sarah Minix at the main location in Decatur, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota, residents packed the COVID-19 testing site, within a reasonable distance, as they submitted saliva samples Thursday.
Josh DeLaRosa, Winona Daily News
Winona, Minnesota, testing site
Residents at the Winona, Minnesota, testing site are spaced at least six feet from each other, meaning only two people were normally at a testing table at any given moment.
Josh DeLaRosa, Winona Daily News
COVID unit
Medical staff attending to patients stricken with COVID-19 don protective equipment in a unit dedicated to treatment of the coronavirus at UW Health in Madison.
JOHN HART, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Monitor board
The heart rates, blood pressure levels and oxygen levels of COVID-19 patients are closely tracked in the COVID-19 unit at UW Hospital in Madison.
JOHN HART, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Jim Falls, Wis.
My granddaughter Johana and I - Getting through COVID-19 pandemic - "We can do it!"
contributed by Pauline Spiegel
La Crescent, MInn.
This is my 3 year old son Julian. I like to get my kids their favorite color and/or character to make it a little more fun to wear.
contributed by Jena Juarez
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
contributed by Roy Burkhalter
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
contributed by Cindy Cauther
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
contributed by Jeff Bryan
La Crosse punk
"My band had some masks printed to add to our merchandise line-up! Zammek - La Crosse Punk"
Kylie Mullen
Lace for a lady
Kylie Mullen
Caring for the community
A retired state social worker and her daughter who is a public school teacher say, “wearing masks when out and about is a simple and loving thing to do for your community.”
Kylie Mullen
A mask with bling
Fancy that - a mask with bling!
Kylie Mullen
Dinner guests
Having dinner guests together at home. Left to right, Don Smith, Mary Rohrer, and Nancy Korn Smith. We asked our readers to show off their masks for all to see. Use a form at
https://go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos and send photos our way. We’ll put them in galleries that we will share on social media, and we’ll publish some of them in our papers.
Kylie Mullen
A Friendly smile
"I intended this to my likeness and a friendly everyday mask. I was disappointed when i received it. Frankly, it's ridiculous...so I'll give readers a good laugh."
Kylie Mullen
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
Aquinas’ Alexis Smith hits an approach shot at the WIAA Division 2 girls golf sectional at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
The Onalaska dance team performs at halftime.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
Masked spectators watch the game.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
JB Weiser makes a save for Aquinas.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Aquinas’ Lauren Kelsey, left, and Victoria Nolte attempt a block on Westby’s Macy Stellner.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Aquinas’ Victoria Nolte serves.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
The Westby tem celebrates a point won.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Holmen school lunches
Heather Mathwig, right, and Analise Smith with the Holmen School District Nutrition Department bag individual pizzas at Holmen Middle School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Noodles & Company
Menche Evans cooks in the kitchen at the new Noodles & Company in Onalaska.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
La Crescent-Hokah girls soccer head coach Jake Smith talks with player Olivia Meyer.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska Football
Onalaska head coach Tom Yashinsky runs football practice.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
College during COVID
Western Technical College student Emery Thompson has his temperature taken by human resources department employee Jackie Kettner before entering the bookstore.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
College during COVID
Face mask wearing students walk to and from classes on the first day of the fall semester on the UW-La Crosse campus.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Attendees give applause during the "A Stronger America Workforce" event at Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
A woman in attendance for the "A Stronger America Workforce" event at Dairyland Power Cooperative with Vice President Mike Pence wears a patriotic facemask.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Scooping up smiles
Marty Diersen with the Sweet Shop hands a cone to Joy Benson, a member of Logan High School’s class of 1969, dressed as the children’s book character Raggedy Ann.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
