41st death confirmed in Winona County; 25 more cases added to total
COVID-19 IN WINONA

41st death confirmed in Winona County; 25 more cases added to total

One Winona County resident between 80 and 84 years old has died due to COVID-19, according to Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, while 25 more cases were confirmed locally.

The county’s totals are now at 3,370 cases with 41 deaths.

Of the new cases, two are 4 years old or younger; two are 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; four are 25 to 29 years old; two are 30 to 34 years old; three are 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; two are 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.

According to Winona County health officials Wednesday, 151 cases were confirmed in the week leading up to their Wednesday data release.

Of these cases, 14 were 10 years old or younger; 13 were 11 to 17 years old; 27 were 18 to 24 years old; 8 were 25 to 29 years old; 19 were 30 to 39 years old; 24 were 40 to 49 years old; 11 were 50 to 59 years old; 16 were 60 to 69 years old; 11 were 70 to 79 years old; and 8 are 80 years old or older.

The most common age range for the county’s first 3,345 cases was 18 to 24 years old, with 1,033 cases or about 31%.

The age range of all 3,345 cases is younger than 10 to older than 100, with a median age of 32.

The age range for the county’s 3,277 non-hospitalized cases is the same, but the median age is 45.5.

Thirty-seven Winona County residents — two of which were newly confirmed in the week leading up to Wednesday — have been hospitalized due to the disease, with their age range being younger than 10 to 85 with a median age of 67.

Thirteen people have spent time in an intensive care unit, with their age range being younger than 55 to younger than 85 with a median age of 67 also.

The deaths — six of which were confirmed in the week leading up to Wednesday — have been people between younger than 75 to older than 100 with a median age of 84.

Similar to trends during the entire pandemic, the city of Winona saw the most cases in the past week with 93. Of the county’s first 3,345 cases, 2,470 cases or about 74% have been in the city.

Other zip codes that saw cases in the week were 55910 with five cases; 55925 with four cases; 55952 with 15 cases; 55959 with six cases; 55972 with 26 cases; and 55979 with two cases.

Winona County’s infection rate was at 6.585% Wednesday, which left the county with the third highest rate in southeastern Minnesota.

The rate was slightly up from the previous week’s, which was at 6.288%.

In neighboring Houston County, 16 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed Thursday by MDH, landing the totals at 1,044 cases with six deaths.

Houston County’s infection rate had reached 5.515% Wednesday.

In Minnesota, 2,775 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 389,171, including 29,527 health care workers, with 358,667 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,033,129 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,808,530 residents having been tested.

Eighty-three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,658.

Of these people, 3,034 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 20,172 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,353 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

