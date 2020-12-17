41st death confirmed in Winona County; 25 more cases added to total

One Winona County resident between 80 and 84 years old has died due to COVID-19, according to Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, while 25 more cases were confirmed locally.

The county’s totals are now at 3,370 cases with 41 deaths.

Of the new cases, two are 4 years old or younger; two are 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; four are 25 to 29 years old; two are 30 to 34 years old; three are 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; two are 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.

According to Winona County health officials Wednesday, 151 cases were confirmed in the week leading up to their Wednesday data release.

Of these cases, 14 were 10 years old or younger; 13 were 11 to 17 years old; 27 were 18 to 24 years old; 8 were 25 to 29 years old; 19 were 30 to 39 years old; 24 were 40 to 49 years old; 11 were 50 to 59 years old; 16 were 60 to 69 years old; 11 were 70 to 79 years old; and 8 are 80 years old or older.

The most common age range for the county’s first 3,345 cases was 18 to 24 years old, with 1,033 cases or about 31%.