40th COVID-19 death confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and 14 new positive cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

It's the second day in a row that the county has had less than 20 new cases, a relief compared to the spikes of cases in recent months.

The new death was a county resident between 85 and 89 years old.

Of the 14 new cases, one is 4 years old or younger; one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; one is 20 to 24 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.

Winona County's totals now since the start of the pandemic are at 3,345 COVID-19 cases with 40 deaths.

In Houston County, 24 new cases were confirmed by MDH Wednesday, raising the total to 1,029 cases with six deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,279 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 386,412, including 29,220 health care workers, with 356,384 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}