40th COVID-19 death confirmed in Winona County
COVID-19 IN WINONA

40th COVID-19 death confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and 14 new positive cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

It's the second day in a row that the county has had less than 20 new cases, a relief compared to the spikes of cases in recent months.

The new death was a county resident between 85 and 89 years old.

Of the 14 new cases, one is 4 years old or younger; one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; one is 20 to 24 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.

Winona County's totals now since the start of the pandemic are at 3,345 COVID-19 cases with 40 deaths.

In Houston County, 24 new cases were confirmed by MDH Wednesday, raising the total to 1,029 cases with six deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,279 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 386,412, including 29,220 health care workers, with 356,384 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 4,985,470 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,793,893 residents having been tested.

Ninety-two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,575.

Of these people, 2,982 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 19,980 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,323 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19?

