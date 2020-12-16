40th COVID-19 death confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and 14 new positive cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.
It's the second day in a row that the county has had less than 20 new cases, a relief compared to the spikes of cases in recent months.
The new death was a county resident between 85 and 89 years old.
Of the 14 new cases, one is 4 years old or younger; one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; one is 20 to 24 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.
Winona County's totals now since the start of the pandemic are at 3,345 COVID-19 cases with 40 deaths.
In Houston County, 24 new cases were confirmed by MDH Wednesday, raising the total to 1,029 cases with six deaths.
In Minnesota, 2,279 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 386,412, including 29,220 health care workers, with 356,384 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 4,985,470 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,793,893 residents having been tested.
Ninety-two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,575.
Of these people, 2,982 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 19,980 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,323 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Community Health Care Center in Normal, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, COVID testing
Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, testing
Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois
Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, testing lines
Bloomington, Illinois, testing lines
Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois
Reditus Laboratories
Carbondale, Illinois testing site
Carbondale, Illinois testing site
Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, Illinois
Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, Illinois
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota, testing site
COVID unit
Monitor board
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
