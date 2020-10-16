40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,136

Forty new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.
These new cases create a new single-day increase record in the county, with the exception of 101 cases announced in one day in mid-September that included mainly old cases that were in the Minnesota Department of Health’s backlog.
Winona County Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page Friday, “These new cases are not associated with the new testing site that opened on Wednesday.”
“Be sure to keep following safety precautions and mask up. Once we learn more information, we will share with the community,” the post said.
The city of Winona posted Friday on its social media, “We’re concerned, though there’s a lot we don’t know. We’re not sure yet where these cases are from. They’re not from the new state testing site, or entirely from colleges, since ages are across the board.”
The city said that this rise matches the rises in other Minnesota counties also this week.
“This brings the 14-day rate to 34-36 — it’s been climbing from the mid-20s over the last month, but not as high as it was in August/September, in the 50s,” the post from the city said. “We’ll update you as we learn more. Remember that trends are more important than daily numbers — we’ll be watching closely to see if this is a one-day issue or a trend.”
The county’s total is now at 1,136.
No COVID-19 related deaths were announced in the county Friday, leaving the total at 18.
The 40 new cases include one 4 years old or younger; one between 5 and 9 years old; three between 10 and 14 years old; six between 15 and 19 years old; five between 20 and 24 years old; two between 25 and 29 years old; three between 30 and 34 years old; three between 35 and 39 years old; three between 45 and 49 years old; one between 50 and 54 years old; two between 55 and 59 years old; four between 60 and 64 years old; one between 65 and 69 years old; three between 70 and 74 years old; and two between 85 and 89 years old.
In Minnesota, 2,297 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 119,396, including 12,169 health care workers, with 105,120 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,448,315 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,646,704 residents having been tested.
Thirteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,212.
Of these people, 1,559 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 8,718 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,375 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
