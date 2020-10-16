40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,136

The 40 new cases include one 4 years old or younger; one between 5 and 9 years old; three between 10 and 14 years old; six between 15 and 19 years old; five between 20 and 24 years old; two between 25 and 29 years old; three between 30 and 34 years old; three between 35 and 39 years old; three between 45 and 49 years old; one between 50 and 54 years old; two between 55 and 59 years old; four between 60 and 64 years old; one between 65 and 69 years old; three between 70 and 74 years old; and two between 85 and 89 years old.