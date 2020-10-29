40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; age rage for new cases spans about 80 years

Forty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, raising the total to 1,336 cases since the start of the pandemic.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the total at 19 — or about 1.4% of the county’s cases.

Of the 40 new COVID-19 cases, one is 4 years old or younger; three are 5 to 9 years old; two are 10 to 14 years old; five are 15 to 19 years old; five are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; three are 50 to 54 years old; four are 55 to 59 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; three are 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; and one is 80 to 84 years old.

“The past few days have had a handful of higher numbers, and our ages range from 4 to 82. While we can’t determine where people have contracted COVID-19, it’s safe to say that we are experiencing higher rates of community spread,” Winona County Emergency Management posted on Facebook on Thursday.