40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; age rage for new cases spans about 80 years

Forty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, raising the total to 1,336 cases since the start of the pandemic.
No new COVID-19 related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the total at 19 — or about 1.4% of the county’s cases.
Of the 40 new COVID-19 cases, one is 4 years old or younger; three are 5 to 9 years old; two are 10 to 14 years old; five are 15 to 19 years old; five are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; three are 50 to 54 years old; four are 55 to 59 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; three are 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; and one is 80 to 84 years old.
“The past few days have had a handful of higher numbers, and our ages range from 4 to 82. While we can’t determine where people have contracted COVID-19, it’s safe to say that we are experiencing higher rates of community spread,” Winona County Emergency Management posted on Facebook on Thursday.
“With that being said, if you are planning to go out, you should assume that you may come in contact with someone who has COVID-19. Be sure to take precautions by physically distancing, wearing your mask and washing your hands,” the post read.Staff emphasized in the post that masks should be worn and social distancing should be followed during Halloween celebrations and while voting, to hopefully help limit more spread.
“COVID-19 does not follow any kind of rules. It affects ALL people. Be sure to keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” the post included.
As for the county’s first 1,296 cases, Winona County Emergency Management released its weekly data Wednesday evening about the current COVID-19 situation.
In the week leading up to Wednesday, 87 cases had been diagnosed in the county.
There were still 148 people in isolation Wednesday, with 1,129 people out of isolation.
In that week, cases added to the county’s total included two who were 10 years old or younger; three who were 11 to 17 years old; 11 who were 18 to 24 years old; nine who were 25 to 29 years old; 15 who were 30 to 39 years old; 13 who were 40 to 49 years old; 16 who were 50 to 59 years old; 11 who were 60 to 69 years old; six who were 70 to 79 years old; and one who was 80 years old or older.
While cases are greatly spread out in age ranges this past week, the majority of cases still remain in the 18 to 24 years old range, which now includes 658 cases or about 51% of the county’s overall cases.
The age range of cases is now at younger than 10 years old to older than 100 years old, with a median age of 22.
Nonhospitalized cases has the same age range, but has a median age of 39.
For the hospitalized cases, which includes 20, the age range is younger than 10 to 85 with a median age of 64.5.
Nine of these individuals had to spend time in an intensive care unit. Their age range is younger than 65 to younger than 85 years old, with a median age of 67.
For the 19 deaths, the age range is younger than 75 to older than 100 years old with a median age of 83.
In the city of Winona, 1,048 cases have been confirmed.
As for other zip codes, 13 have been confirmed in 55910, 24 in 55925, nine in 55947, 61 in 55952, 33 in 55959, 12 in 55969, one in 55971, 79 in 55972, and 14 in 55979.
Of these zip codes, those that saw more than 5 new cases in the last week, include Winona at 55987, 55952 which includes Lewiston, and 55972 which includes St. Charles.
Most cases in the county have been females and symptomatic, with 53% and at least 70%, respectively.
The most recently released 14-day case rate based on population for the county, which dates from Oct. 4 to Oct. 17 is 36.58, which is an increase from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10’s 34.42.
The current positive test rate in the counity, as of data released by MDH Thursday, is 3.6%, up from the previous week’s 3.5%.
In the past week, 2,135 COVID-19 tests were completed in the past week in the county, raising the test total to 33,634.
In Houston County, 19 new cases were confirmed Thursday, while the second COVID-19 death confirmed by the county continues to be not confirmed by MDH.
Houston County’s totals are now at 238 cases with one death, according to MDH.
In Minnesota, 2,872 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 142,311, including 14,095 health care workers, with 124,379 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,770,450 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,819,873 residents having been tested.
Thirty-two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,419.
Of these people, 1,689 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 9,991 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,642 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
