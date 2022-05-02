40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools

Forty new COVID-19 cases were recently confirmed at Winona’s largest schools.

Winona Area Public Schools

Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona Area Public Schools from April 21 to April 27, according to the district’s dashboard.

Of the new cases, one was at Jefferson Elementary, six were at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary and three were at Winona Middle School.

For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Cotter Schools experienced no new COVID-19 cases from April 18 to April 24, according to Cotter’s dashboard.

For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona State University during the week leading up to April 27, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system’s dashboard.

Twenty-four of the cases were students, while the other three were employees.

The new cases bring the university’s totals up to 333 student cases and 61 employee cases since the start of 2022.

For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

One new COVID-19 case was confirmed at Saint Mary’s University’s Winona campus during the week of April 25, according to the university’s dashboard.

The new case was an employee.

The new case brings the university’s total up to 146 since the start of 2022.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from April 21 to April 27, according to the college’s dashboard.

One of the new cases was on the college’s Winona campus, while the other was on the Red Wing campus.

The new cases bring the college’s total up to 67 since the start of 2022.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

