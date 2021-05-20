4-way stop proposal divides council, to be revisited at later date

The Winona City Council tabled a request that would’ve led to the installation of 4-way stops at the intersections of Seventh and High Forest streets and Eighth and High Forest.

The request presented to the council Monday asked them to deny the proposal due to the lack of crashes that have occurred in the area throughout the last five years.

According to the request, only one crash has been reported in that time period, which involved a driver striking a parked vehicle.

Another reason for the requested denial is the amount of vehicles that come from the major and minor streets.

To warrant the installation of a 4-way stop, the request reads, at least 300 vehicles need to enter the street from the nearest major road per hour for any 8-hour period, and the minor street must have a volume of 200 vehicles per hour over any 8-hour period.

Combined together, this means 2,400 vehicles need to enter the street from the nearest major road within an 8-hour period, and the minor street must have 1,600 vehicle in that same period.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}