4-way stop proposal divides council, to be revisited at later date

The Winona City Council tabled a request that would’ve led to the installation of 4-way stops at the intersections of Seventh and High Forest streets and Eighth and High Forest.
The request presented to the council Monday asked them to deny the proposal due to the lack of crashes that have occurred in the area throughout the last five years.
According to the request, only one crash has been reported in that time period, which involved a driver striking a parked vehicle.
Another reason for the requested denial is the amount of vehicles that come from the major and minor streets.
To warrant the installation of a 4-way stop, the request reads, at least 300 vehicles need to enter the street from the nearest major road per hour for any 8-hour period, and the minor street must have a volume of 200 vehicles per hour over any 8-hour period.
Combined together, this means 2,400 vehicles need to enter the street from the nearest major road within an 8-hour period, and the minor street must have 1,600 vehicle in that same period.
By comparison, Seventh Street receives 895 vehicles per day and High Forest Street averages 456. Eighth Street receives 1,407 vehicles per day and, at this particular intersection, High Forest Street averages 324.
The request adds that drivers are more likely to run through stop signs in locations where warrants are not met, which could result in an increase in accidents.
Staunch support for the installation came from councilmember George Borzyskowski, who referred to a former fourth ward council member’s desire to establish safety zones around schools—which were implemented first around the W-K schools, then the parochial school and then Winona State.
The safety zones took into consideration the safety of children, college students and pedestrians, Borzyskowski said, and that the implementation of these 4-way stops would bring “safety zones a little more in compliance with the schools that have them.”
Mayor Scott Sherman and councilmember Aaron Repinski also voiced support for the installation, while the remaining council members (save for an absent Pamela Eyden) voted against it.