4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Only four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, raising the county's total to 3,900 cases.

Of the cases, one is 20 to 24 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; and one is 60 to 64 years old.

No new deaths were confirmed Wednesday in Winona County, leaving the total at 46 deaths.

As for Houston County, 13 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH, increasing the total to 1,372 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,237 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 449,492, including 35,102 health care workers, with 432,738 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,206,196 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,162,258 residents having been tested.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,979.

Of these people, 3,810 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.