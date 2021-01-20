 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN WINONA

4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

{{featured_button_text}}

Only four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, raising the county's total to 3,900 cases.

Of the cases, one is 20 to 24 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; and one is 60 to 64 years old.

No new deaths were confirmed Wednesday in Winona County, leaving the total at 46 deaths.

As for Houston County, 13 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH, increasing the total to 1,372 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,237 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 449,492, including 35,102 health care workers, with 432,738 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,206,196 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,162,258 residents having been tested.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,979.

Of these people, 3,810 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 23,608 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,913 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News