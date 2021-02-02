4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Tuesday

Four new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

Of the new cases, one is 15 to 19 years old; one is 20 to 24 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; and one is 55 to 59 years old.

With no new deaths having been confirmed in the county, the totals locally are now at 4,021 cases and 48 deaths.

In neighboring Houston County, five new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Tuesday, raising the county's total to 1,462 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 633 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 463,132, including 36,618 health care workers, with 448,595 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,607,932 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,271,158 residents having been tested.

Eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,210.

Of these people, 3,933 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.