4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; more than 5K Minnesotans have spent time in ICU

Four new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

Of the 4 cases, two are 20 to 24 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; and one is 75 to 79 years old.

The county’s totals are now at 3,961 cases and 48 deaths.

As for neighboring Houston County, eleven new cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 1,422 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 851 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 457,317, including 35,770 health care workers, with 441,740 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,420,268 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,220,489 residents having been tested.

Eighteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,124.

Of these people, 3,887 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 24,073 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,004 having spent time in an intensive care unit.