4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County for second consecutive day

Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.
No new deaths due to the disease were confirmed in the county.
Winona County’s totals are now up to 4,025 cases and 48 deaths.
MDH also confirmed in neighboring Houston County four new cases and no new deaths, raising the county’s total to 1,467 cases with 14 deaths.
In Minnesota, 669 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 463,766, including 36,705 health care workers, with 449,707 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 6,628,961 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,276,111 residents having been tested.
Twenty-four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,234.
Of these people, 3,946 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 24,493 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,065 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Community Health Care Center in Normal, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, COVID testing
Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, testing
Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois
Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, testing lines
Bloomington, Illinois, testing lines
Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois
Reditus Laboratories
Carbondale, Illinois testing site
Carbondale, Illinois testing site
Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, Illinois
Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, Illinois
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota, testing site
COVID unit
Monitor board
