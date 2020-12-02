 Skip to main content
39 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 35 new cases in Houston County
COVID-19 IN WINONA

39 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 35 new cases in Houston County

Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 2,920 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 39 new cases, one is four years old or younger; two are 5 to 9 years old; two are 10 to 14 years old; two are 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; four are 30 to 34 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; four are 40 to 44 years old; five are 50 to 54 years old; two are 55 to 59 years old; three are 60 to 64 years old; four are 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced Wednesday in the county, leaving the total at 31.

In neighboring Houston County, 35 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Wednesday, raising the total to 769 cases with four deaths.

In Minnesota, 5,192 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 327,477, including 23,731 health care workers, with 286,219 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 4,326,347 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,556,743 residents having been tested.

Seventy-seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,692.

Of these people, 2,474 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 17,378 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,873 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

