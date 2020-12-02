39 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 35 new cases in Houston County

Of the 39 new cases, one is four years old or younger; two are 5 to 9 years old; two are 10 to 14 years old; two are 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; four are 30 to 34 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; four are 40 to 44 years old; five are 50 to 54 years old; two are 55 to 59 years old; three are 60 to 64 years old; four are 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.