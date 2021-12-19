39 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools

Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at major Winona schools in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases and 40 new quarantines were confirmed in the Winona Area Public Schools district from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, according to the district’s dashboard.

Since the start of the semester on Sept. 7, there have been 145 cases and 244 quarantines in the district among students and employees.

For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Cotter Schools from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12 — four at St. Teresa’s Campus, two at St. Stan’s Campus and one at St. Mary’s campus, according to Cotter’s dashboard.

Cotter Schools have now had, since Aug. 23, 42 cases at St. Teresa’s campus, 28 cases at St. Stan’s campus, nine cases at St. Mary’s campus, and one case at Main Square Montessori.

Additionally, from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, there were seven new quarantines at St. Teresa’s campus, five quarantines at St. Stan’s campus and four quarantines at St. Mary’s campus.

For information about Cotter’s response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Five new COVID-19 student cases and two new employee cases were confirmed at Winona State University during the week leading up to Dec. 15.

In total, since the start of the semester, there have been 187 student cases and 19 employee cases at WSU.

For information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Saint Mary’s University’s Winona campus from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16 — all of which were students, according to the university’s dashboard.

The university did not update their dashboard Friday, as it normally does each weekday.

The university has now had 47 COVID-19 cases since July 26.

The current transmission level on the Winona campus is medium.

For information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15 — three at the Winona campus and one at the Red Wing campus.

In total, since August 19, there have been 25 cases on the Winona campus, six cases on the Red Wing campus and 13 cases among individuals who learn or work off campus or online.

For information about MSCSE’s response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.

