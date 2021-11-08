37 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

The cases were added to the county's total between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, as the department releases information as of the morning of the previous business day.

Winona County has reached 6,455 cases.

No new deaths have been confirmed so far in November in the county, leaving the county's death toll at 55.

Of the county's vaccine eligible population -- which is now 5 years old and older -- 61.5% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58.6% are fully vaccinated.

As for vaccinations by age group in Winona County, 5% between 5 and 11 years old, 63% between 12 and 15 years old, 64% between 16 and 17 years old, 52% between 18 and 49 years old, 75% between 50 and 64 years old, 97% 65 years old and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Winona County is behind the state's vaccination rate, with Minnesota as a whole being at 62.7% of all its residents having received at least one dose and 59.8% having received a full series.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota, visit MDH's website at health.state.mn.us.

