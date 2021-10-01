 Skip to main content
36 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; Minnesota sees 2021 record of reported cases

COVID-19
Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.

The new cases bring the county’s total up to 5,773 cases.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday in the county, leaving the total at 52.

Neighboring Houston County also saw a large increase of cases reported Friday, with 23 new cases confirmed. The county’s total, as of Thursday at 4 a.m., had reached 2,166 cases with 17 deaths.

Minnesota as a whole saw an extremely high number of cases reported by MDH Friday — a total of 3,714 new cases, the highest single day case report so far during 2021 for the state.

It’s the first time since December 9 that the state has reported more than 3,000 cases in one day.

Minnesota has now reached, as of Thursday at 4 a.m., 714,790 positive COVID-19 cases.

Of those cases, 8,170 — or about 1.1% — have resulted in death.

For COVID-19 situation updates in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit MDH’s website at health.state.mn.us.

